Zubeen Garg's Bandmate Claims His Manager, Festival Organiser May Have Poisoned Him

In a twist to the investigation into the death of cultural icon and renowned singer Zubeen Garg, his bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the late artist's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta may have poisoned him and conspired to cover up his death as accidental.

According to witness testimony recorded under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Goswami told investigators that Sharma's conduct in the hours leading up to Garg's death in Singapore was suspicious. Sharma, who is an accused in the FIR, faces serious non-bailable charges, including criminal conspiracy, murder, and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Allegations of conspiracy

Goswami recounted that Sharma, who was staying with him in the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, had displayed suspicious conduct.

During the yacht trip where the tragedy occurred, Goswami stated that the accused forcibly took control of the yacht from its sailor, causing it to wobble dangerously in mid-sea, thereby endangering all passengers. He also revealed that Sharma told Assam Association (Singapore) member and NRI Tanmoy Phukan not to arrange drinks, insisting that he alone would supply them.

In his statement, Goswami said that during the critical moments when Garg was gasping for breath and nearly drowning, Sharma was heard shouting, "Jabo de, jabo de" ("let him go, let him go"). He stressed that Garg was a trained swimmer who had also coached both him and Sharma and, therefore, could not have died due to drowning.

He alleged that both Sharma and Mahanta had poisoned the singer and had deliberately chosen Singapore as the venue to conceal their conspiracy. Goswami also claimed Sharma instructed him not to share any of the yacht videos with anyone.

Both Sharma and Mahanta have denied the allegations during interrogation. However, Goswami told investigators that when Garg was frothing from the mouth and nose, Sharma dismissed it as 'acid reflux' and assured others there was nothing to worry about. Instead of arranging immediate medical help, Goswami said, Sharma's actions facilitated Garg's 'early demise.'

Investigators say material evidence, including documentary records, financial transactions, and witness statements, prima facie establishes Sharma's culpability.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) Department are likely to join the Assam Police in investigating alleged organised financial crimes and acquisition of benami properties by Mahanta.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has also unearthed more than 20-year-old financial irregularities allegedly committed by Mahanta during his earlier job at a non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Sources privy to the development told PTI that officials from ED and the I-T Department have already visited the CID headquarters to look into the case.