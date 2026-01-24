Zubeen Garg's Family Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Special Court To Hear Case

Family members of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to set up a special court, expedite trial in Assam, and take appropriate diplomatic-legal action in Singapore in the case of his death.

"We, the family of Late Zubeen Garg, humbly place this memorandum before you with faith in the constitutional authority of your office and in the commitment of the government of India to justice, dignity, and the rule of law," the memorandum stated.

"Zubeen Garg was not only a member of our family, he was a cultural voice of Assam and of India's North-East. His sudden and untimely demise in Singapore on 19th September 2025 has left behind not merely a grieving family, but millions of people seeking clarity and lawful action in Assam and Assamese people residing all over the world," the family said.

Immediately after the incident, the authorities in Singapore initiated proceedings suo motu, they said.

"The Indian High Commission in Singapore coordinated the post-mortem and related processes. Once the circumstances permitted after a sudden shock for the family, we lodged an FIR with CID, Assam. The Government of Assam constituted a Special Investigation Team.

"The team of senior officers under the SIT chief travelled to Singapore in connection with the investigation. After nearly three months of inquiry, Assam Police filed a chargesheet exceeding 2,500 pages and, on the basis of the evidence collected, invoked sections relating to murder," the family added.

The memorandum stated that a detailed and reasoned statement has been placed before the coroner in Singapore through emails and on the first day of inquiry at the coroner's by Zubeen Garg's uncle, seeking factual clarity regarding the sequence of events, safety measures, human decisions, and emergency response surrounding Zubeen's death.

"These questions are an opportunity lost in the final hours of Zubeen's life, and they should be fully and transparently examined," the memorandum stated.

"We are a family in grief, but also citizens of a Republic founded on justice. We place our trust in your good office to ensure that this matter is pursued with the seriousness, urgency, and moral weight it deserves. In this hour, we draw strength from the people of Assam, who stand with us as part of our family," they said.

The family has remained in continuous engagement with the authorities in both countries. There has been no inaction, hesitation, or dilution in our pursuit of truth, they said, adding every lawful avenue has been explored with dignity and responsibility.

"We demand for constitution of a special court in India. To ensure focused adjudication, public confidence, and avoidance of procedural delay in the case arising from the chargesheet filed by Assam Police. If necessary, appointment of more numbers of strongest possible prosecutors to the already deputed team by the Government of Assam, including senior and experienced prosecutors with national standing, so that the case is conducted with the highest professional competence and seriousness it warrants and in order to expedite the process," the memorandum stated.

It sought for fast-tracking of the trial through appropriate judicial and administrative measures, so that "justice is neither delayed nor diluted by time and none of the accused should be free on bail until and unless the complete process of justice is prevailed and the accused should be punished with severest punishment possible."

It also sought active diplomatic and legal engagement with Singapore to monitor proceedings in the coroner's court at the highest level, and to ensure all relevant materials, testimonies, and findings are made available to Indian authorities.