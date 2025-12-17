Tisca Chopra Reveals She 'Almost Got Divorced' While Writing <i>Saali Mohabbat</i>

Tisca Chopra recently made her directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, which she co-wrote with her husband, Sanjay Chopra. Speaking about her experience, Tisca revealed how they almost ended up divorced due to their creative differences.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Tisca explained how her writing style is more subtle, while husband Sanjay's is more robust.

She said: "We almost got divorced writing it. So the yin and yang came together nicely in the script. We were told in the beginning [to drop it], but we still went ahead and recorded it. Then we had to dub it to something else. I'm not a big fan of censorship. If at 18 years you can choose a government, why can't you choose what you want to watch?"

She added: "Directing is a mother-of-god hard job. It just never ends. You start your day with a volley of questions. What should be the size of the car's number plate? Should the actor shave his chest or not? If you don't answer, they'll think you don't know your mind. So you just have to make a decision, even if it's wrong. And then you make the right decision."

About Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat is a drama-thriller set against the backdrop of a quaint small town. The story unravels when an ordinary housewife finds her monotonous life uprooted as betrayal, lies, and hidden tensions surface after two disturbing deaths disrupt the delicate balance around her.

Alongside Radhika Apte, Sauraseni Maitra, Divyendu Sharma, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Anurag Kashyap, also play key roles in the film, it is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Vipin Agnihotri, and Manish Malhotra.