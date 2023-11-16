Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor's Boss Reply On 'History' With Ameesha Patel

Images posted by Kareena (L) and Ameesha (R) (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan and ameeshpatel9)

Kareena Kapoor found herself put somewhat on the spot by host Karan Johar in the new episode of his show Koffee With Karan 8. Kareena, who appeared on the show with Alia Bhatt, was asked by KJo why she didn't attend the party to celebrate the super success of Gadar 2 held earlier this year. Gadar 2, one of Bollywood's highest-grossing films of all time, starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, with who Kareena has "history," in KJo's words. A party was held this year when Gadar 2's domestic collections was about to hit Rs 500 crore and was attended by the industry's biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan, whose Pathaan record the film broke (he reclaimed pole position with his next release Jawan).

Almost everyone attended the Gadar 2 party – Kareena Kapoor didn't. "I wasn't in town," she offered as an excuse when asked about her absence by Karan Johar. He rejected this claim, saying that she had in fact been in town. Asked about her "history" with Ameesha Patel, Kareena said, "What history? Only history I know is that her movie has created history." Shooting this "Oscar speech" down, KJo proceeded to corner her and ask directly about Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, the film that was meant to be Kareena's debut but ended up being Ameesha's. "I think that films are destiny. Everyone went on to do their best," Kareena said, proving herself a match for KJo.

Asked if she had messaged either Sunny Deol or Ameesha Patel to congratulate them about Gadar 2, Kareena said promptly, "No but I think that it's just fabulous and I can congratulate them now, here." She also admitted that she hadn't watched Gadar 2, saying, "I want to see the film, I really want to."

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, released in 2000, was directed by Rakesh Roshan and launched the careers of both his son Hrithik and Ameesha. It was originally meant to star Kareena Kapoor who exited the film and instead made her debut in Refugee with Abhishek Bachchan.

Earlier this year, Ameesha Patel made headlines by telling Bollywood Bubble that Kareena had not quit the film of her own volition but had been ousted by Rakesh Roshan. "Actually, she didn't back out. From what Rakesh ji told me, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences. Pinkie [Roshan] aunty, his wife and Hrithik's mom, said that they were shocked because the set was ready, and a replacement Sonia had to be found in three days, and crores of rupees (had been spent) on that set, and it was Hrithik's debut and everyone was stressed," she said.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in her acclaimed digital debut, Jaane Jaan.