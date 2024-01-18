BRB, Still Laughing At Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, Tanmay Bhat And Sumukhi Suresh's Zainab Ke Papa Reel

Kusha shared this image. (courtesy: KushaKapila)

Comedian Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, Sumukhi Suresh and content creator Kusha Kapila created a version of viral reel "Zainab ke papa" on the sets of Koffee With Karan 8 and it's really funny. In the reel, Tanmay Bhat can be seen enacting the role of Zainab ke papa while other stars pamper him with food, tea and what not. At the end of the reel, Kusha Kapila can be heard asking Tanmay, "Papaji, kyon aapko Zainab ke papa bol te rehte hai?" Dua ke papa bol nehi sakte (Papaji, why people call you Zainab ke papa? Can't they call you Dua ke papa?"). Tanmay Bhat can be seen patting on Kusha's cheek and replying, "Keh sakte hai (Yes, they can call that as well)." For those who need an update on the reel Zainab ke papa, it has been garnering the Internet's attention as the father figure appears to be biased towards his son and his daughter Dua feels deprived. The reel has been slammed by a section of the Internet as well. The reel has been popularised by Pakistani content creator Muhammad Arshad.

Let's have a quick look at the comments section of Kusha Kapila. A user wrote, "Zainab ke papa viral hone Wale hai." Another user wrote, "Hahahaha it was much needed." A comment read, "Hahahaha the best one." Another comment read, "@tanmaybhat is actually giving papa vibes." Sharing the reel, Kusha wrote, "Only heart emoji for zainab ke papa." Take a look at Kusha's post here:

Comedian Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and Sumukhi Suresh and content creator Kusha Kapila were the guests on the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 8. They also served as the jury who decided the Koffee awards of this season. Sharing pictures from the set, Kusha Kapila wrote in the caption, "Kuties With Karan.Catch us chatting with @karanjohar on KWK at midnight only on @disneyplushotstar." Take a look:

This season of Koffee With Karan hosted a bunch of celebrities like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kajol-Rani Mukerji, Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan and others. While Saif Ali Khan took home the award for Best Performer (male), Deepika Padukone was named the Best Performer in the female category.