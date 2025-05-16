Kusha Kapila Claps Back At Viral Meme Calling Influencers "Random Celebrity" At Cannes: "Call Me A Creator"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kusha Kapila responds to a viral meme labeling influencers as random. She attended screenings at Cannes in 2023, contrary to the meme's claim. Kusha argues influencers have historically been sponsored for red carpets.

Kusha Kapila is one of those social media influencers who made a striking appearance at the Cannes, back in 2023. Though Kusha is not a part of this year's Film Festival (it's currently underway), she has hit the headlines for clapping back at a viral meme calling influencers "random celebrity."

A meme, which was shared on Reddit, features a collage of a film clip from Hollywood and pictures of Kusha Kapila, Urvashi Rautela and Ranveer Allahbadia. The film clip, featuring Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara, comments on the new phenomenon where influencers hog the limelight on the red carpet. They get clicked and leave the premise without even entering the film festival. Their comments reflect upon the scenario at the Cannes Festival, which has been in vogue for the last few years.

Kusha Kapila wrote a long note in the comments section of the post. In a now-deleted comment, Kusha wrote, "You have taken a picture of mine from 2023, slapped on a meme that you are likely making about this year's Cannes film festival. I have already been called out plenty that year, reflected, course corrected and done my share of apologising and never ever been seen in a place where I don't deserve a place."

Refuting the claim that influencers don't watch the films at screenings, Kusha wrote, "For context, I actually did attend the screening that day for the show, The Idol, and sat through two episodes of the show and also posted an honest review. It was a terrible show. I posted pictures and stories from inside the screening so no, I didn't just exit from the red carpet."

Re-iterating her claim of being a "creator" and not a "random celebrity", Kusha wrote, "Historically companies HAVE sponsored celebrities and actors to walk the red carpet. Brands buy the ticket for the red carpet. Title sponsors of the event can have their ambassadors walk on the carpets. It's not a trend started by creators/influencers. Calling me out for not yet making a mark as an actor is fair, I will keep trying and take that on my chin but please don't refer to me as a random celebrity.

"Calling someone's entire existence random is not cool. I am a creator. Call me that please. It's a meme for you. For me, it's my identity."

The 78th Cannes Film Festival was inaugurated on May 13. It will continue till May 24. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal will walk the red carpet this year.