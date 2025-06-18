Exclusive: Assam Top Cop Had No Money To Make A Feature Film. His Short Made It To Cannes 2025

Guwahati Police Commissioner Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta is a man who wears many hats. From the rough and tumble of policing one of the most important cities in Northeast India, Guwahati, to directing films, he is handling both roles with aplomb.

Ansuni Chinkhe (Unheard Whispers), a socially charged Assamese short film directed by Dr Mahanta, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, made a significant mark on the global stage following its recent online screening at the prestigious Marché du Film (Cannes Market), the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival.

Though Dr Mahanta has no formal training in filmmaking, he says he has gained valuable experience by being closely involved in the making of several films - from concept development to final production.

When asked about his passion for films, Dr Mahanta told NDTV, "Like anyone else, I've always loved films since my childhood. Later, I had the opportunity to act in a number of Assamese feature films as well as Assamese TV series. In fact, when the concept of a mega series was first introduced in Assam, I was part of some of the very first ones that were made. I featured in quite a few of them."

"That's when I began to realise how powerful a medium film truly is - how effectively it can connect with people. Just like stage plays and dramas, films have the ability to project reality. Even though it's acting, it reflects real life. When someone cries, laughs, or shows tension on screen - those emotions resonate deeply. All human emotions can be portrayed, and the audience naturally connects," Dr Mahanta added.

The poster of Ansuni Chinkhe. Photo: X

Mahanta says he does not have the resources to make a full-fledged feature film or the time so he began working on projects that could be created with smaller budgets, thus beginning his journey of making documentaries and short films.

"It feels even more fulfilling than just being in front of the camera - because now, I'm creating [something]. Whatever is in my mind, in my thoughts, I get to translate into reality through a medium that connects with people more than anything else. That's why I'm passionate about filmmaking," Dr Mahanta tells NDTV.

The passion has resulted in appreciation and recognition with the prestigious screening at Marché du Film. "It feels truly great - fulfilling and deeply satisfying - when your work is recognised, especially by something as prestigious as Marché du Film Flames. The film has already been awarded at a couple of other festivals too, like the Jaipur Film Festival and the Delhi Short Film Festival. And, of course, being recognised by Marché du Film feels particularly special," he adds.

According to Dr Mahanta, Ansuni Chinkhe -- which won the Best Short Film award at the New Delhi Film Festival 2025 -- is an experiment.

"It's based on a poem I wrote originally in Assamese, which was later translated into Hindi. The entire film features just one actor. It's essentially a soliloquy, a single performer reciting the poem with expression, a touch of acting, but not too loud or theatrical. Just the right amount - subtle, restrained, and emotive," he says.

The short film has been narrated by the National Film Award-winning actor Seema Biswas. It portrays a challenging yet powerful story of a young girl in India, shedding light on the obstacles she faces from birth through adulthood. However, the filmmaker says Ansuni Chinkhe is not merely a narrative of suffering. It not only depicts adversity but also aims to inspire change, serving as a cinematic expression of resistance and empowerment, he adds.

When asked how he finds the time to engage himself in creative pursuits, Dr Mahanta says, "Time management as a police officer is never easy - our profession doesn't run on fixed hours. Emergencies don't arrive with prior notice, and duties often extend beyond scheduled shifts. But I've learned that prioritisation is the key."

"And above all, I've realised that time management isn't just about squeezing tasks into a calendar - it's also about energy management. I try to protect my mental bandwidth for things that matter, including creative pursuits like writing or filmmaking. Even if I get just 15 minutes in a day for something personal, I make sure I use it with full attention. That's how I try to stay balanced," Dr. Mahanta says, giving an insight into staying balanced while performing in a high-pressure job.

Ansuni Chinkhe is not the only film that Dr Mahanta has been associated with. He has several acclaimed films to his credit. Among them are Lachit The Warrior, an animated film based on the life of Assamese General Lachit Barphukan. It has screened at over 40 film festivals and won 25 best short film awards. Lachit The Warrior was showcased in the Indian Panorama section at the 2023 edition of the International Film Festival of India, Goa.

He has also directed Hargila - The Great Adjutant Stork, a documentary that has been screened and awarded at nine international film festivals and gained a special mention at the 70th National Film Awards in 2022. Fehujali, a short film directed by Dr Mahanta, has screened at eight international film festivals and won two best documentary awards.

Dr Mahanta lists Sholay, Baahubali, The Godfather, and The Matrix amongst his favourite films for different reasons. "There are many other films I admire for various other reasons - be it storytelling, technical brilliance, emotional depth, or pure cinematic innovation. Each film leaves behind something - an image, a thought, a feeling - and that's what makes cinema so powerful and personal," he adds.