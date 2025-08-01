71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan's First Best Actor Win Is Historic, Says Ashutosh Gowariker

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday was announced the best actor (male) at the 71st National Film Awards for his work in the 2023 action thriller Jawan. This is his first National Award in the acting category in 33 years of his career in films.

He shared the award with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for his performance in the social drama 12th Fail.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who serves as the chairperson of the Feature Film Jury of the 71st National Awards, said he feels amazing that Shah Rukh Khan finally won the award after so many years in showbiz.

Ashutosh Gowariker, director of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades (2004), told NDTV after the press briefing of the awards, "It's amazing. It's quite historic that one of the biggest stars of India and Indian cinema after such a long, prolific career, has got an award for best acting at the National Film Awards in a year when he had three films. Him getting the award for Jawan is great because he has played a double role in that."

In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan played the double role of Indian Army officer Vikram Rathore and his son Azaad. The film, which earned over Rs 1,600 crore at the global box office, marked the actor's first film with Tamil cinema director Atlee.

But why did the jury decide to award Shah Rukh for Jawan, not Pathaan or Dunki, since all three films released in the same year?

Ashutosh Gowariker told NDTV, "That's again a jury's decision, as to what appeals to the jury together, which film should we select to represent the performance. So, Jawan was an easy and a unanimous choice."

The filmmaker also said he had a "wonderful" time serving on the jury.

"I have never been part of the jury. The National Film Awards are the country's greatest awards and to be selected as the chairperson of the jury is a great honour. It has been quite a ride to watch all these films and select," he added.

Jawan followed a man's journey to uproot corruption from the country with the help of an all-woman team.

It starred Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles, with performances by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi.

The film was also produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment.