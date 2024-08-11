Amid Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours, Kusha Kapila Suggests This Hashtag For The Actor

Kusha Kapila, who is rumoured to be dating Arjun Kapoor, has been trending a great deal on social media as she reacted to the actor's name in a recent interview with Filmygyan. The Masaba Masaba 2 actor was asked to create an innovative hashtag for Arjun Kapoor. After clearing her voice and pausing for a second, Kusha simply said, "Kapoor", which is the actor's last name. Last year, the rumours of their dating were doing the rounds following Kusha's divorce announcement. The buzz gained a new momentum when Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's separation rumours were doing the rounds a few months ago. However, Arjun Kapoor chose to remain tight-lipped about the rumours while Kusha refuted the rumours time and again.

The rumours about Kusha Kapila and actor Arjun Kapoor started doing the rounds when a Reddit thread claimed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had reportedly broken up and Arjun was reportedly dating Kusha Kapila. Addressing those rumours, on her Instagram broadcast channel, Kusha recently wrote, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud se ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally).

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Kusha said, "I would not like to dignify it with a response. To be really honest, I don't think something like this needs to be dignified with any kind of response."

Kusha Kapila has been in the limelight for featuring in Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B and Selfiee. She hosted season 3 of Comicstaan and she featured in web shows like Masaba Masaba 2 and Minus One: New Chapter. She will next be seen in the film Life Hill Gayi.