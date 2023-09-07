Kusha Kapila On Trolls And Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours: 'I Have To Be Thick-Skinned'

Image instagrammed by Kusha. (Courtesy: Kusha Kapila)

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila, who is all set to feature in Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, addressed the issues of her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, trolls and rumours of dating Arjun Kapoor on the sidelines of the trailer launch of the movie. Kusha Kapila plays a pivotal role in Shilpa Shetty's upcoming movie Sukhee. Speaking to Zoom TV, Kusha Kapila revealed that she has a strong support system which helps her to deal with trolls and virtual negativity. Kusha told the publication, "I think I have a strong support system. My friends, family, colleagues - everyone makes a circle around me which protects me. I am so lucky and privileged to have those people in my life."

Kusha added, "At the same time, I do understand that this is a part of being a public person. If you are profiting off being a public person toh kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna (people will keep on saying something or the other) which is going to happen. My life now is just in the service of making my skin thicker and thicker everyday and that's just what I work towards. Every day I have to be immune and I have to be thick-skinned. The scars will begin to heal soon enough."

Kush Kapila announced her divorce from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia through an Instagram post in June. The digital content creators issued a joint statement and wrote they would continue to co-parent their dog, Maya. An excerpt from her post read, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any means but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

A few days back, rumours were doing the rounds that Kusha was dating Arjun Kapoor. The rumours about Kusha Kapila and actor Arjun Kapoor started doing the rounds when a Reddit thread claimed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had reportedly broken up and Arjun was reportedly dating Kusha Kapila. Addressing those rumours, on her Instagram broadcast channel, Kusha recently wrote, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud se ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally).

Asked during the interview with Zoom about rumours of dating Arjun Kapoor, Kusha refused to comment. She said, "I would not like to dignify it with a response. To be really honest, I don't think something like this needs to be dignified with any kind of response."

Kusha Kapila has been in the limelight for featuring in Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B and Selfiee. She hosted season 3 of Comicstaan and she featured in web shows like Masaba Masaba 2 and Minus One: New Chapter.