Life Hill Gayi Trailer: Siblings Kusha Kapila-Divyenndu And A Fight For Property. What Could Go Wrong?

Kusha Kapila and Divyenndu are set to share the screen in their upcoming series Life Hill Gayi. The Hotstar original narrates the story of a showdown between two siblings vying for their grandfather's (played by Kabir Nedi) inheritance. On Friday, the makers dropped the trailer, which begins with the sight of a long-abandoned hotel, Good Morning Woods Villa. The siblings, played by Kusha and Divyenndu, are challenged by their grandfather to restore the hotel. The one who succeeds will receive the full inheritance. The trailer also introduces Kusha and Divyenndu's father, portrayed by Vinay Pathak. The sibling duo starts interviewing candidates to run the hotel but ends up hiring a bunch of unprofessional people due to the hotel's rural location.

Romance blooms between Divyenndu and Mukti Mohan's character. Meanwhile, Kusha struggles with the unprofessional staff, who leave used earbuds for guests and work in a kitchen infested with rats. After a bachelor party leaves the hotel in disarray, Kusha rallies the workers to clean up as if it were “Diwali tomorrow.”

Divyenndu tries to clarify his relationship with Mukti Mohan, questioning if they are seriously dating or just “friends with benefits.” As rumours of the hotel being haunted spread, tensions escalate between the siblings. Kusha Kapila is heard saying, “Everything is fair in love and war, and this is war amongst loved ones.” The trailer also includes a brief but delightful glimpse of Bhagyashree. It ends with Kabir Khan announcing, “The winner is.” To find out who wins, we will all have to watch the full series.

The makers dropped the trailer on Instagram with the caption, “Bhai behen ke jhagde, Dadu ki property aur dher saari comedy! [Sibling squabbles, grandfather's property, and plenty of comedy!]”

Life Hill Gayi will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 9. The show has been directed by Prem Mistry and produced by Aarushi Nishank's Himshrri Films.