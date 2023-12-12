Inside Pics From Mukti Mohan And Kunal Thakur's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Shakti Mohan shared this image. (courtesy: ShaktiMohan)

New day, new pictures from Mukti Mohan's wedding diaries. Dancer-actor Mukti Mohan got married to Animal actor Kunal Thakur recently. Mukti's elder sister Shakti Mohan, who is a professional dancer, shared some inside pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. The pictures are presumably from Mukti's sangeet ceremony. In the pictures, Mukti is joined by her elder sisters Shakti, Neeti, brother-in-law Nihar Pandya, and husband Kunal Thakur. In the pictures, the three sisters can be seen dancing. In one picture, Shakti can be seen escorting her sister to the stage. In another, Shakti and Mukti can be seen hugging each other tightly. There's a pic in which Shakti can be seen grooving. Shakti wrote in the caption, "All my favorite people together," and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:

Earlier, Shakti shared another bunch of images capturing beautiful moments from Mukti's wedding. In the pictures, Mukti can be seen getting decked up and sharing a hug with Shakti Mohan. There are pictures of the bride arriving at the venue, the newlyweds posing with their relatives. Shakti Mohan wrote an emotional note for her sister. She wrote, "My lil Golu is married. It feels like a piece of my heart went with you. I am so happy for you and @whokunalthakur. Congratulations to my better half for finding her perfect match. May your life be blessed with happiness and bliss.I will miss you terribly @muktimohan. My partner in everything." Take a look:

Sharing pictures from their wedding, Mukti Mohan wrote in the caption, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife." Take a look:

Mukti Mohan has appeared in a couple of TV reality shows including Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Dil Hai Hindustani 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She acted in films like Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story, Thar.

Kunal Thakur, also an actor, starred in the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal.