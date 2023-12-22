Mukti Mohan Shares Pics From Haldi Ceremony

Mukti shared this image. (courtesy: MuktiMohan)

Mukti Mohan shared images from her Haldi ceremony and they are stunning. In the pictures, the then bride-to-be can be seen having a gala time with her sisters and family members. Mukti's elder sisters Shakti and Neeti can be seen putting haldi on her face. In one picture, Neeti Mohan's son can be seen putting haldi on his aunt's face. In another picture, Shakti Mohan can be seen feeding her sister. Mukti captioned the pictures with these words, "A sprinkle of haldi and a whole lot of love." Mukti Mohan got married to Animal actor Kunal Thakur a couple of weeks back. Take a look at her post here:

Mukti shared a bunch of new images from her Sangeet night as well. In the pictures, she is joined by her sisters and husband Kunal Thakur. In one picture, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen dancing with the couple. Sharing the pictures, Mukti simply wrote, "Unforgettable night." Take a look:

Sharing the first pictures from wedding, Mukti wrote in the caption, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife." Take a look:

Mukti Mohan has appeared in a couple of TV reality shows including Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Dil Hai Hindustani 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She acted in films like Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story, Thar.

Kunal Thakur, also an actor, starred in the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal.