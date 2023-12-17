Inside Mukti Mohan And Kunal Thakur's Mehendi Ceremony

Mukti Mohan shared this image. (courtesy: MuktiMohan)

Done with wedding, reception and sangeet pictures of Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur? The newlyweds shared fun-filled pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. In one set of pictures, Mukti Mohan can be seen dancing with joy while she shows her mehendi-designed hands. Mukti's elder sister Neeti Mohan can be seen dancing. There's a picture of Mukti and sister Shakti in which they can be seen goofing around. There are other fun-filled famjam moments too. Sharing the pictures, Mukti wrote in the caption, "It's been a week already." Mukti wore a saree for this occasion and she looked pretty. Take a look:

In another set of images, Mukti can be seen with husband Kunal Thakur. They can be seen twinning in yellow outfits. Mukti, Neeti, Shakti, Kunal Thakur and Nihar Pandya (Neeti's husband) can be seen having a gala time in these pictures. There's also a glimpse of Neeti Mohan with her son. Ditching the caption, Kunal Thakur shared a heart emoji in the caption. Take a look:

A few days back, Mukti shared a bunch of new images from her wedding. Mukti shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen getting decked up for her big day. In another shot, Mukti's sisters Shakti and Neeti can be seen helping with her veil and lehenga. There's also a beautiful picture in which the newlyweds can be seen posing with folded hands. Mukti wrote in the caption, "This day is forever etched.Eternally grateful, thank you for your blessings." Neeti Mohan wrote in the comments section, "Nazar laaye na." Mouni Roy wrote "Beautiful" and dropped a heart emoji. Abhishek Banerjee wrote, "Congratulations." Take a look:

Sharing the first pictures from wedding, Mukti wrote in the caption, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife." Take a look:

Mukti Mohan has appeared in a couple of TV reality shows including Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Dil Hai Hindustani 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She acted in films like Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story, Thar.

Kunal Thakur, also an actor, starred in the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal.