New Pics From Mukti Mohan And Kunal Thakur's Wedding

Mukti shared this image. (courtesy: MuktiMohan)

Mukti Mohan shared a new bunch of pictures from her wedding to Kunal Thakur and they are absolutely gorgeous. Mukti shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen getting decked up for her big day. In another shot, Mukti's sisters Shakti and Neeti can be seen helping with her veil and lehenga. There's also a beautiful picture in which the newlyweds can be seen posing with folded hands. Mukti wrote in the caption, "This day is forever etched.Eternally grateful, thank you for your blessings." Neeti Mohan wrote in the comments section, "Nazar laaye na." Mouni Roy wrote "Beautiful" and dropped a heart emoji. Abhishek Banerjee wrote, "Congratulations." Take a look at the post here:

Here are some more pictures shared by Kunal Thakur's sister. Sharing the pictures, Tithi Tiwari Thakur wrote in the caption, "Wah Wah Ramji Jodi Kya Banai - Bhaiya aur Bhabhi ko Badhai ho Badhai. Blessed to have witnessed the divine union of these 2 beautiful souls. My dream was to have a sister, and it's finally come true ! Welcome to our madhouse family Bhabhi @muktimohan. Let's be partners in crime for life .Nitin & I wish you both from the bottom of our hearts that the love you have for each other grows by leaps and bounds and you build beautiful memories together. We love you guys immensely." Take a look:

Sharing first pictures from wedding, Mukti wrote in the caption, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife." Take a look:

Mukti Mohan has appeared in a couple of TV reality shows including Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Dil Hai Hindustani 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She acted in films like Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story, Thar.

Kunal Thakur, also an actor, starred in the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal.