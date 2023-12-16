Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath And Others At Mukti Mohan And Kunal Thakur's Reception

Mukti Mohan shared this image. (courtesy: muktimohan)

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur's wedding reception was a star-studded affair. The guest list included Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath, music maestro AR Rahman, Anu Malik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. Sharing photos from the reception, Mukti Mohan wrote, "Really feeling overwhelmed with love and blessings coming our way. Zindagi mein kuch acha kiya hoga ki sabka itna pyaar aur aashirwaad mil raha hai. With a warm heart and folded hands Kunal and I, thank you for showering us with love. I'm typing all this with fuzzy eyes and muzzy heart kyunki (because) I'm nothing without you all Neeti Di, Nihaarji, Putchie Didi Bhai log, Shakti Di, Kriti Di, Nitin, Tithi, Anna, Dhillon, Vaani, Dvd and Lochi! Dher saara Pyaar (A lot of love) from me, Kunal, Sharmas, Pandyas and now Thakurs. Eternally grateful, thank you for your blessings."

Check out Mukti Mohan's post here:

Mukti Mohan shared photos from her big day on her social media handle and she wrote, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife #KunalKoMiliMukti." See the wedding album here:

Mukti Mohan has appeared in a couple of TV reality shows including Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Dil Hai Hindustani 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Her film credits include Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story and Daruvu. Mukti Mohan was also a part of the web-series Inmates.

Kunal Thakur, also an actor, starred in the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh and much recently in the Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal.