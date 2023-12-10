Mukti Mohan Marries Animal Actor Kunal Thakur. Pics Inside

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: muktimohan)

Dancer-actor Mukti Mohan is now married to Animal actor Kunal Thakur. The couple shared the news with their fans and followers on Sunday on Instagram and also shared dreamy pictures from their wedding. In the pictures, Mukti can be seen looked gorgeous in a pastel lehenga while her husband complemented her in an off white sherwani. For the caption, they wrote, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife."

Mukti Mohan's sisters Neeti, a singer and Shakti, a dancer and actor can also be spotted in the wedding album. Take a look at the post below:

A day back, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap dropped two adorable stories on her Instagram feed. She shared a video from Mukti Mohan's pre-wedding ceremony, in which the bride-to-be can be seen grooving to the song, Kesariya along with her beau, Kunal Thakur. Sharing the video, Tahira wrote: "@muktimohan @whokunalthakur you guys were a dream last night #kunalkomillimukhti."

In the next picture, Mukti and Kunal can be seen posing happily with their friends, Tahira Kashyap, Aakriti Ahuja and Preeti Anand.

In terms of work, Mukti Mohan is an actor and a dancer. Her sister Shakti Mohan is also a dancer. Mukti is known for featuring in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, Fear Factor and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. She has also worked in special songs in films such as Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Daruvu, Hate Story, Muran and Kaanchi.