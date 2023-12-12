In Pics: AR Rahman Attends Mukti Mohan And Kunal Thakur's Wedding

AR Rahman at the wedding. (courtesy: neetimohan18)

At Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur's wedding, AR Rahman was one of the guests. Mukti's sister and singer Neeti Mohan shared some photos of the music maestro at the wedding and she captioned the post, "When the God comes himself to bless the family. Thank you AR Rahman sir for taking out the time and coming all the way for the wedding celebrations of Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur. " She added in the post, "Felt so complete when blessings came straight from the guru himself. Family members went a little berserk seeing you though. Thank you for 8563628384 selfies #KunalKoMiliMukti."

In the comments section, Mukti Mohan commented, "Forever grateful. Thank you for gracing us with your presence AR Rahman Sir." See the photos shared by Neeti Mohan here:

Mukti Mohan shared photos from her big day on her social media handle and she wrote, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife #KunalKoMiliMukti." See the wedding album here:

Mukti Mohan has appeared in a couple of TV reality shows including Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Dil Hai Hindustani 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Her film credits include Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story and Daruvu. Mukti Mohan was also a part of the web-series Inmates.

Kunal Thakur, also an actor, starred in the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh and much recently in the Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal.