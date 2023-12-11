Newlywed Mukti Mohan Receives Big Love From Sister Shakti: 'I Will Miss You Terribly'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mohanshakti)

Shakti Mohan's post for her sister Mukti, who recently got married, is all love. Dancer-actor Mukti Mohan married Animal actor Kunal Thakur over the weekend. The couple shared the happy news with their fans and followers on Sunday alongside some dreamy pictures from their wedding. Hours after Mukti put up her official wedding post, her sister Shakti wrote a heartfelt message for the newlyweds. Sharing some inside pictures from the wedding, Shakti wrote a sweet post. It read, "My lil Golu is married. It feels like a piece of my heart went with you. I am so happy for you and @whokunalthakur. Congratulations to my better half for finding her perfect match. May your life be blessed with happiness and bliss. I will miss you terribly @muktimohan My partner in everything."

The newlywed was quick to reply as she wrote, "Maine bike chalani seekhli hai (I have learnt how to ride a bike) didi I'm just 20mins away! And you put mehendi for meeeee. mehendi uffff Last one has my heart."

See what Shakti posted for her sister:

Mukti Mohan and Animal actor Kunal Thakur shared their wedding pictures on Sunday. In the pictures, Mukti can be seen looking gorgeous in a pastel lehenga while her husband complemented her in an off white sherwani. For the caption, she wrote, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as husband and wife."

Mukti Mohan's sisters Neeti, a singer, and Shakti, a dancer and actor, can also be spotted in the wedding album. Take a look at the post below:

In terms of work, Mukti Mohan is an actor and a dancer. Her sister Shakti Mohan is also a dancer. Mukti is known for featuring in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, Fear Factor and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. She has also worked in special songs in films such as Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Daruvu, Hate Story, Muran and Kaanchi.