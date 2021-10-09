So You Think You Can Dance Like Sisters Shakti And Mukti Mohan?

A still from Shakti Mohan's video. (courtesy mohanshakti)

Highlights Shakti checked into Maldives for her birthday celebrations

She can be seen dancing to Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai

She was joined by sister Mukti Mohan

It is Shakti Mohan's birthday week and she simply can't calm. How do we know, you ask? Well, it's her latest Instagram entry that says it all. Shakti is channelling her inner Karisma Kapoor in the video shared on the social media platform. We see her grooving to Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hain from the film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge on a yacht amidst the blue waters. The clip opens to Shakti dancing the peppy beats. Moments later, we see her sister Mukti Mohan jumping on the dance floor. Before we move to the caption, let's thank the person behind the lens for capturing the fun-filled moment. Who? It's their sister Kriti Mohan. “Had to be done. Love this song. This feeling of being on top of the yacht got all the Bollywood out of us with my favourite Mukti Mohan. Thank you Kriti Mohan for capturing all the madness,” was her caption. And, Mukti was quick enough to post a reply under the photo. “Whattae “Aasman se tapka” performance partner Akka,” read her comment. Director-author Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Hahaha. What fun.”

Before this, Shakti Mohan shared a snapshot that was clicked during their stay on the yacht. And, the caption reflects her current state of mind. “Sun and sea is where I wanna be,” it read. The first comment under the photo came from Alisha Singh, who was Shakti's co-contestant in the reality show - Dance India Dance. “Jalpari,” she wrote. Can't miss Mukti Mohan's comment here. She tweaked the lyrics of the hit Punjabi number Main Tera Boyfriend and connected it to the movie The Little Mermaid. It read, “Main teri Flounder tu meri Aerial tu mainu kendi na na na na.”Flounder, a tropical fish, is Princess Aerial's best friend in the film.

The second part of Mukti's comment came with a request for Shakti. Read it here, “Please post our dance video soon.”

Earlier in the day, Mukti Mohan shared a short clip on Instagram Stories featuring Shakti Mohan. Along with this, she wrote, “Birthday week begins. Just love to see her happy.” Mukti Mohan also reposted the epic dance video on her Instagram Stories. “Mood: Be the drop in someone's life like.”

Well, we would love to see more such happy pictures from Shakti Mohan's birthday week.