Trending: When In Maldives, Dance Like Sisters Shakti And Mukti Mohan

The Mohan sisters are having a great time in Maldives. Besides sharing beach pictures, they are busy with a lot of dancing and they didn't forget to document it for their Instafam. Shakti Mohan, who is in the Maldives with her sister Mukti and Kriti Mohan, has been sharing fun-filled videos from the island nation. Their singer-sister Neeti Mohan, who recently became a mom, couldn't accompany them to the vacation. Coming back to what Shakti and Mukti have been upto, well, Shakti shared a video, in which she and Mukti can be seen dancing to the track Haila Haila on the beach. She captioned the video: "This place gave us the feels. #hailahaila #filmyness. Mastho - our Bollywood producer Kriti Mohan."

Sorry Neeti Mohan, but these three "can't get over sisters' madness." Mukti Mohan, sharing another dance video from Maldives, wrote: "And they say I'm mad. Let's see your madness now Doowie. Neeti Mohan, Miss you."

When we said there was a lot of dancing we meant it. "Had to do this. Our first international trip post lockdown... Excitement is off the roof," Shakti Mohan wrote sharing this video.

Shakti Mohan checked into the island nation like this. "But first let's do a dancefie... Made the pilot and captain dance. You all have to see it to believe it! Absolutely magical views and an experience you wouldn't want to miss in Maldives," wrote Shakti Mohan.

Shakti Mohan became popular by winning the second season of Dance India Dance. She has also collaborated with Remo D'Souza and Prabhu Deva and appeared in songs such as Tees Maar Khan, Aa Re Pritam Pyaare and Amma Dekh. She also featured in the first four seasons of the TV show Dance Plus.

Mukti, besides being an actor, is also a dancer like her sister and has participated in shows like Zara Nachke Dikha (2010) and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. She's featured in special songs in films like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Daruvu, Hate Story and Kaanchi.