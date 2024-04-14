Inside Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert With Tamannaah-Vijay, Kusha Kapila And Others

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kushakapila)

When Diljit Dosanjh performs at a concert, the who's who of the entertainment world can be seen in attendance. Whether it's a surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran's concert or any other concert, Diljit makes sure to wow his audience every time. Last night, the singer-actor was performing at a concert in Mumbai, and Bollywood's biggest names made sure to turn up. From Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, and from Tamannaah Bhatia to Taapsee Pannu, the event was nothing less than a star-studded affair. Let's take a look at the posts shared by the stars from the concert night.

Actor Maniesh Paul shared multiple Instagram Stories from the concert. In one of the videos, we can spot him dancing alongside Varun Dhawan, while Diljit Dosanjh was singing on the stage.

In another clip, Maniesh Paul and Kriti Sanon were grooving to Diljit Dosanjh's popular Punjabi track Born To Shine.

It does not stop there. A video features Maniesh Paul and Angad Bedi showcasing their bhangra skills. The oh-so-fun video features Angad's daughter Mehr sitting on his shoulders. Try not to say “awwww.”

Cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar also went to the concert with her friend. Check out their happy picture below:

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also enjoyed Diljit Dosanjh's musical performance. In a video uploaded on Karan's Instagram Stories, the couple can be seen lip-syncing to Diljit's track Jeep. In the caption, Karan wrote, “Kal vaataavaran kardi si aj lalkaaara lawaa ta.” IYKYK

Thank You For Coming star Kusha Kapila also shared a series of pictures on Instagram. In the album, we can spot the diva having a fun time with comedian Gurleen Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Although Kareena Kapoor was not present at the concert, the “fan girl” uploaded special Instagram Stories featuring Diljit Dosanjh on the stage. In the clip, the singing sensation says, “Oh hai ni aithe. Par mai fir vi kahunga ki apne bandya nu support karde ravo [She is not there, but I would still say, keep supporting her.]” Then, he said his super famous line: “Hoyegi Rihanna, hoyegi Beyonce, saadi ta Kareena e aa. [Even if it's Rihanna, even if it's Beyonce, ours is only Kareena.]”

Diljit Dosanjh continues, “Jine saade nal kamm kita sade layi ta ohi ae. Baaki honge aapne ghare. Jado sade nal karnge fer dekhange. [The one who has worked with me is the one who matters to me. The rest will be at their own homes. When they work with me, then I'll see].” Then, the star sings the song Naina from his latest film with Kareena Kapoor, Crew. While sharing the video, Kareena wrote, “Fan Girl Foreva.”

On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh's latest film Amar Singh Chamkila recently released on Netflix.