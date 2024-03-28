On Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Bond, Crew Director Says, 'Even If There Was Ego Play...'

Tabu, Kareena and Kriti in the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are all set to entertain fans with their camaraderie in the comedy-drama Crew. Rajesh A Krishnan's film, which will hit the theatres this Friday, marks the trio's first on-screen collaboration. Now, just a day ahead of the film's release the filmmaker got candid about the bond between his leading actresses. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Rajesh said that the camaraderie between Kareena, Kriti and Tabu was not just for the big screen. They also got along exceptionally well with each other, off-screen as well. Not only this, the Crew director also ruled out any sort of ego battles between the stars. Rajesh said, “If it (ego problem) did happen, I wasn't aware of it. Even if there was ego play, I didn't see any because most of my focus was on work. I didn't feel the need to get involved in small talk. Neither did I encourage any of that nor was I pulled into it. Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are all stars who came on board and they knew pretty much what they were getting into.”

On the contrary, Rajesh A Krishnan shared that Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu's bond on the set kept the environment lively. The director added, “I saw they had a lot of respect for each other. There was a lot of chatting going on and I had to stop them saying, ‘Okay, children, the shot is ready.' I almost had to tell them to stop messing and fooling around (laughs).”

The director also claimed that his collaboration with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu made him observe three different working patterns. Rajesh A Krishnan said that he got to witness “a confluence of three different styles of acting like a Mercedes logo with three lines converging to the centre”. Talking about Tabu, he said, “She internalises things. Regardless of the lines she was saying, the emotional quotient always felt right. She was open to doing multiple takes if there were technical glitches and the continuity guys had to intervene.”

But as per him, Kareena Kapoor was more inclined towards “studying the director.” “For Bebo, it was important to know what my pitch was. Her first takes are always her interpretation of a scene and the second would be a mix of what she wants and what I want. We would go for a third take with her very rarely and even if we did, she would do it just the way I wanted,” Rajesh A Krishnan continued.

He added that Kriti Sanon was very particular about the details of her character. Rajesh A Krishnan concluded by saying, “She got into very interesting details and every small detail mattered to her. She would ask me a lot of questions about her character. Sometimes I would have the answers and at other times, I had to tell her that it's not relevant. She wanted to know the character out and out as that would help lend it a certain mannerism on camera.”

Crew, which is jointly backed by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles.