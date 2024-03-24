Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon Spotted At A 'Pizza Party' On The Sets Of Crew

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rheakapoor )

While we await the release of Crew, Rhea Kapoor has heightened our excitement by sharing a BTS video from the film's shoot. In her latest Instagram post, the co-producer of the film has given us a glimpse of a pizza party happening on set. The video features the leading ladies Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor, along with the director Rajesh A Krishnan. Tabu was MIA from the frame. The clip begins with a freshly baked pizza coming out from the tandoor. It then moves to Kriti, who says, “So, this is my eighth slice.” Kareena also joins in, mentioning that she is enjoying her “seventh” pizza slice. After that, director Rajesh A Krishnan points at Kareena saying, “This one is going to be lifting Divya now.” Kareena humorously responds, “That's why I have to eat one more.” For the unversed, Divya is the name of Kriti Sanon's character in Crew. In the background, we could also hear the reprised version of the 1992 film Choli, which is also one of Crew's tracks.

While captioning the post, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “And they say heroines don't eat. Pizza party with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo, Kriti Sanon. Tabu missed you! #Crew is in Cinemas THIS COMING FRIDAY”

Rhea Kapoor's husband, director Karan Boolani was among the first ones to comment on her post. He used the wordplay and wrote, “Pizza-Rhea.”

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor, who will be portraying the character of Jasmine Rana in Crew, expressed her enthusiasm for the film. During the launch event of Choli (Crew's song), Kareena shared, "It feels amazing and I am very excited that after a long time, a movie of mine is coming to cinemas. I want everyone to watch it again and again. Everybody already loved the trailer and I am quite sure they are going to be super excited even more once they see (the song)."

Kareena Kapoor's most recent theatre release was the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. Following that, she appeared in the Netflix film Jaane Jaan, which also marked her OTT debut.

Talking about the song Choli, a remake of the iconic song from Khal Nayak, Kareena Kapoor added, "It feels amazing. The song is also so much fun. People love the choli ke piche kya hai song and this goes with the theme of our film. There is a lot happening in the song when you guys see the film you all will know. Anyway, I think it is quite a blockbuster track which people will definitely love to dance on."

Crew will be released on March 29.