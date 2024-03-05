Farah Khan's Birthday Gift For Crew Producer Rhea Kapoor Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

A still fron Naina song. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Director and choreographer Farah Khan's birthday post for Rhea Kapoor might be the best thing on the Internet today. It so happened that the first song Naina from upcoming film Crew, produced by birthday girl Rhea Kapoor, released today. A few hours after the song's release, its choreographer Farah Khan reshared it on her Instagram feed alongside a sweet message for the birthday girl Rhea Kapoor. It read "My birthday gift to u @rheakapoor .. #crew .. Happy Birthday, had a blast directing these beauties @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon n THE BOYS @diljitdosanjh @badboyshah .. thank you DOP @r_varman_ for always shooting so beautifully.. n lov u papaji."

Take a look at Farah's post below:

A few hours back, the makers of crew dropped the film's first song Naina. The song Naina from Crew has been composed by Raj Ranjodh and the lyrics are by Raj Ranjodh and Badshah. It has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, who also feature in the video. Check out the track Naina here:

Besdies Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will also feature in the film in a cameo appearance. The film has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to release in theatres on March 29, this year.

Rhea Kapoor is the second child of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. A woman of many hats, Rhea Kapoor has produced movies like Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding. She is also a fashion stylist. On the personal front, Rhea fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for Aisha and got married to him in 2021.