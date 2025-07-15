How Some Industry Insiders Celebrated Farah Khan's <i>Tees Maar Khan</i> Failure: "<i>Ab Aayi Na</i> Line <i>Pe</i>"

Farah Khan's 2010 film Tees Maar Khan had an extremely underwhelming performance at the box office. Led by Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, the film had a viral item song, Chikni Chameli, but it was a colossal failure. The choreographer has now opened up on how some people in the entertainment industry celebrated her loss.

What's Happening

Farah Khan's latest episode for her YouTube vlog was filmed at producer Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's residence.

As the conversation veered towards professional setbacks, Farah Khan got candid about how she dealt with negative responses for Tees Maar Khan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Farah Khan shared, "In our industry, more than being happy for your success, people are happier for others' failure. I remember when Tees Maar Khan was released, there was literally a celebration in the film industry. People I had worked with were saying things like, 'Ab aayi na line pe' (Now she's been put in her place)."

Speaking about how the younger audience has been kinder towards Tees Maar Khan, she said, "Tees Maar Khan is a legend with Gen Z. They don't care for my other films. They think that (Tees Maar Khan) is the one."

About Tees Maar Khan

The film hit the screens in 2010, and the plot revolved around a heist comedy. While Sheila Ki Jawani was a chartbuster, the film did not work at the box office. Despite stars like Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar leading the film.

In A Nutshell

Farah Khan recently revealed how her failure with Tees Maar Khan was celebrated by some insiders in the entertainment industry. She also added that the Gen Z crowd today likes it much more and believes it's her best film.