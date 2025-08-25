Farah Khan Visits Swami Chidanand Saraswati's Ashram In Rishikesh. See Post

Director-producer Farah Khan's week started on a spiritual note. On Monday, the Tees Maar Khan director visited the ashram Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh. Tagging Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Acharya Deepak Sharma for their warm hospitality, Farah Khan wrote, "The most beautiful #gangaaarti @parmarthniketan .. n the gods blessed us afterwards with a nice rain shower too.. thank you @swaamiramdev for doing this for my team n me.. n @pujyaswamiji @deepakparmarth for ur warm welcome and kind hearts."

What's Happening

Farah Khan shared a video of Ganga aarti on her Instagram profile.

Before flying to Rishikesh, Farah Khan shared another video from Delhi.

The caption read, "Delhi ready!! Its been hectic but our guests have been the Best! Plying us with food n gifts. last shoot today n then off smwhere else.. loving the YouTube journey.!"

Recently, Farah Khan's vlogs have been garnering a lot of attention, courtesy, his cook Dilip's appearances.

During a recent episode, where Farah visited Shruti Haasan's place with Dilip, Shruti directly asked her if Dilip gets extra royalty or extra fees for YouTube videos?"

While Farah kept the numbers secret, she replied, "Yes, he gets a lot-more than everyone here put together." Shruti explained, "We were just worried about Dilip," to which Farah quipped, "Don't be worried about him, be worried about me."

Farah Khan's Films

Apart from choreographing songs for Hindi films, Farah Khan directed films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year. Faarh Khan has been consistent with her TV projects like Zee Comedy Show, The Khatra Show, Celebrity MasterChef.