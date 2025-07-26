Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand, Farah Khan Reacts To Balanced Work Hours: "<i>Sona Tapke Hi Banta Hai</i>"

Ever since Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, the conversation around work-life balance in Bollywood has not slowed down. The actress was reportedly dropped from the project after she requested an eight-hour workday and laid down a few other conditions.

Several actors like Kajol and Saif Ali Khan have spoken in favour of limited working hours. But now, Farah Khan has voiced a different opinion.

It happened during the shoot of a recent vlog, where the director visited Radhikka Madan's home. At one point, Radhikka recalled her first audition for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.

“The moment the camera was switched on, I felt very safe. I never felt that safe in my life. I wanted to be a professional dancer. The way I used to feel on the stage, you can't see anyone else, I felt the same in front of the camera. I thought of course mujhe nahi lenge, but within three days I got a call for a look test and within 2 days, I was shooting for my first show,” Radhikka shared.

Farah then asked, “You didn't have an 8-hour shift, I am guessing?”

Radhikka replied, “56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop.”

To this, Farah responded, “Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai. [It is only through such pressure that gold is made.]”

The work-life balance talk in Bollywood started gaining traction after buzz around Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit, the film featuring Prabhas as the male lead. Reportedly, she had asked for shorter work hours, a bigger paycheck and a share in the film's profits.

Now that she has entered a new phase as a mom, Deepika is reportedly looking to slow things down a bit and make more space for her personal life. That seems to have led to a shift in the casting. Triptii Dimri is now taking on the female lead in the film.