PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Rajinikanth On "50 Glorious Years" In Cinema. Actor's Reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth on completing 50 'glorious' years in the film industry on Friday, praising his remarkable journey and the enduring impact of his work on audiences across generations.

Dropping a photo with the Thalaivar, PM Modi penned on his X (formerly Twitter) handle: “Congratulations to Thiru Rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in the world of cinema. His journey has been iconic, with his diverse roles having left a lasting impact on the minds of people across generations."

"Wishing him continued success and good health in the times to come," the Prime Minister added.

Rajinikanth re-shared the tweet and wrote, "Respected @narendramodi Modi ji, I am deeply grateful for your warm wishes. It is truly an honour to receive them from a leader I have long held in the highest regard. Thank you for your kind words. Jai Hind."

Respected @narendramodi Modi ji, I am deeply grateful for your warm wishes. It is truly an honour to receive them from a leader I have long held in the highest regard. Thank you for your kind words. 🙏🏻 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/2dEGOhxD8j — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 15, 2025

Rajinikanth, one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema, commenced his cinematic journey back in 1975 with the Tamil film "Apoorva Raagangal", directed by K. Balachander.

Over the decades, he has acted in over 160 films across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, earning a reputation for his distinctive style, powerful screen presence, and ability to connect with audiences of all ages.

Fondly called ‘Thalaivar' (leader) by his fans, the 73-year-old superstar has delivered numerous box office hits, including "Baashha", "Enthiran", "Kabali", "Jailer", and "Robot", to name just a few.

(Inputs from IANS)