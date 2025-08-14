Freedom From Gravity: How Private Companies Are Reshaping Access To Space

Freedom from gravity is the new fashion. Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who flew on an 18-day mission to the International Space Station, was on a commercial space mission where India paid close to $70 million for his unique flight. Now, there are many commercial opportunities for humans to go to space. Many are going merely as tourists to enjoy the beauty of the blackness of space and to have a unique perspective of Earth, experience micro-gravity and flaunt their unique boarding cards of having travelled to space.

The age of human spaceflight is undergoing a dramatic transformation. Once the exclusive domain of national space agencies, it is now being reshaped by commercial enterprises and private citizens. As India prepares for its first independent human space mission under the Gaganyaan program, the global landscape is witnessing a renaissance in space travel. NDTV spoke with George Weinmann, an aerospace engineer based in the United States, to explore the expanding universe of commercial human spaceflight and its implications for global cooperation and peace.

The journey of private spaceflight began in the 1990s with Space Adventures, a company that brokered seats on Russia's Soyuz rockets. The first private astronaut, Dennis Tito, flew to the Mir space station, marking a historic moment. "Back then, it was one person a year," said George Weinmann. "Now, thanks to SpaceX's Crew Dragon, we're seeing eight or more people flying into orbit each year, with numbers expected to rise."

Crew Dragon, developed by SpaceX, offers both NASA-certified missions to the International Space Station and independent orbital flights. These missions travel at 28,000 kilometers per hour and orbit Earth at an altitude of roughly 400 kilometers. But orbital flight is just one part of the story.

Suborbital flights - where spacecraft cross the Karman line (100 kilometers above Earth) and return without orbiting - have also gained popularity. Two companies dominate this space: Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin.

Virgin Galactic, founded by Richard Branson, evolved from Burt Rutan's XPRIZE-winning vehicle and offers a few minutes of microgravity in each flight. Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, known for its large windows and vertical launch-return profile, has flown a diverse group of passengers, including the oldest and youngest astronauts, couples, and individuals from countries like Egypt and Mexico. "They've even flown singers and journalists," noted George Weinmann, highlighting the democratisation of space travel.

Weinmann prefers the term "space traveller" over "space tourist." "Travel is part of culture, and culture leads to understanding and peace," he said. Many of these travellers contribute to science by wearing experimental sensors and conducting research during their flights. "They're building the cathedral," he added, referencing the idea that today's space travellers are laying the foundation for future generations.

Europe is also entering the fray with The Exploration Company, which is developing a cargo vehicle that will eventually evolve into a crewed spacecraft. This initiative is privately funded but increasingly supported by European governments. "It's a serious endeavour," said Weinmann, noting that Europe's entry into commercial human spaceflight is a sign of growing global interest.

India's Gaganyaan mission, led by ISRO, is a state-sponsored effort to launch Indian astronauts into space. Weinmann emphasised that while Gaganyaan is a prototype, it lays the foundation for future, more capable vehicles. He expressed optimism about India's role in the global space renaissance, citing its engineering talent and growing innovation ecosystem.

China, often overlooked in commercial discussions, has maintained a robust human spaceflight program since 2003. It operates the Tiangong space station, which hosts two to three astronauts at any given time. Remarkably, China is considering allowing private astronauts and other nations to participate in missions to its station. Additionally, several Chinese private companies are developing reusable rockets and crewed vehicles.

"We're entering a much more diverse and vigorous environment," said Weinmann. "The world is getting wealthier, and hopefully more peaceful. Space travel allows us to build people-to-people connections and global wealth through exchange."

Can space be a unifier? "Every astronaut I've spoken to says you don't see borders from space," said Weinmann, adding that spaceflight fosters a broader understanding of humanity's shared destiny. "We're all flying on one spaceship called Earth," he said. "As we become an orbital civilisation, our perspective shifts from national to planetary."

This shift, he believes, will lead to greater peace and cooperation. "Space travel is not just about exploration, it's about building cathedrals of understanding and unity for future generations."

As India prepares to join this global movement, the message is clear: the future of space is inclusive, commercial, and deeply human. The playground is no longer limited to astronauts trained by governments. It now welcomes scientists, artists, engineers, and everyday citizens-each contributing to a new era of space exploration.