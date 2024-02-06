Kriti Sanon On Fake Articles About Her: 'Had Family Members Messaging Me'

Image instagrammed by Kriti Sanon. (courtesy: KritiSanon)

Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is set to hit the big screens on Friday, February 9. In the film, the actress will be portraying the role of a robot. In a promotional interview with Galatta Plus, Kriti opened up about how artificial intelligence can tarnish a person's image. Reflecting on her own experience, Kriti shared, “There were some fakest articles roaming out about me. Kisi app ne likhe the [They were written by an app] to promote themselves. It's been so hard for me because they morphed like Times of India. They morphed BBC and all. So I had my family members and all the people messaging me – ‘What is this?' And they have taken some pictures from different films, where I am crying. They made the eyes more red and all and it's like some scandalous thing has happened to me.”

Kriti Sanon continued, “Honestly, it was very difficult for me also, at my position, to get those articles off. Once it's out, it circulates to another level. You can't… Kaha-kaha se nikaloge. I feel like it's a scary place. I genuinely feel like social media is probably one of the worst things that's happened to our generation in general. The amount of stress, the amount of issues that it has created…The amount of information…Our brain is not used to having so much information fed to it all the time. People getting addicted to phones.”

In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon will be sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor. Recently, Shahid Kapoor, known for his dancing prowess, openly admitted how his co-star Kriti Sanon outshone him in the dance sequences of the title track. In an interview with E Times, he said, "I was dancing after 8 years while Kriti gets an opportunity to dance in movies at least twice every year, so I was a little nervous. And while we were dancing, she would tell me that she was nervous. But, I had my own set of issues to deal with, that come with dancing after such a long break. I think the music of the film is really fun, and I really enjoyed myself. I was telling Kriti the other day that by the third song (title song), she was better than me.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also features veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.