Shahid Kapoor On Dancing After 8 Years: Kriti Sanon 'Was Better Than Me'

Shahid Kapoor's much-anticipated film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is set to hit the big screens on Friday, February 9. With three songs already released, including Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, Akhiyaan Gulaab, and the title track, the film has generated considerable excitement. In a recent interview with E-times, Shahid Kapoor -- who is considered one of the best dancers -- in the industry, candidly shared how his co-star Kriti Sanon outshone him in the title track's dance sequences. Shahid expressed, "I was dancing after 8 years while Kriti gets an opportunity to dance in movies at least twice every year, so I was a little nervous. And while we were dancing, she would tell me that she was nervous. But, I had my own set of issues to deal with, that come with dancing after such a long break. I think the music of the film is really fun, and I really enjoyed myself. I was telling Kriti the other day that by the third song (title song), she was better than me.”

On the flip side, Kriti Sanon shared her feelings of nervousness when it came to dancing alongside Shahid Kapoor. She admitted, "I was actually nervous to dance with him because I have seen him dance over the years. He's sharp, knows his moves and is effortless."

Kriti Sanon also mentioned that she had a lot of fun during the filming of the songs. She said, "And I do love dancing, and have loved it before I knew I could act. So I think dancing has been my first love. I'm trained in Kathak because my mom thought she likes dancing, so let's give her a base and grounding."

In addition to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also features veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Reflecting on sharing the screen with Dharmendra, Shahid Kapoor expressed, “To share screen space with him is an honour. He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you there's love in his hug. I just want his blessings. I have many scenes with him in the film, he plays my grandfather."

Speaking about Dimple Kapadia, Shahid mentioned, "I don't think there could be a better cast than this and we just wanted Dimple Ma'am to say yes to this role and luckily she did. Because I don't think anyone else could've done this role. She plays my 'Maasi' in the film, I have a lot of scenes with her."

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.