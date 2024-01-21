Watch: Salman Khan Dances To Laal Peeli Ankhiyan With Kriti Sanon And Shahid Kapoor

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: colorstv)

Salman Khan had a gala time with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who were his latest guests at the reality show Bigg Boss 17. In a video released by the official Instagram page of Colors TV. The Tiger 3 star can be seen dancing his heart out to Laal Peeli Ankhiyan, a song from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In the video, Kriti Sanon, dressed in a white dress, can be seen shaking a leg with Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

This is the video we are talking about:

Earlier this week, the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released the film's trailer. The trailer was shared by Shahid Kapoor on his Instagram feed alongside a caption that read, "Get ready to experience the biggest family entertainer of the year!Trailer out now!#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this valentine's week, 9th February 2024."

Watch the trailer below:

Kriti Sanon, who is all set to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor with her upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, shared a brand new poster of the film on her Instagram feed on Wednesday. In the new poster shared, we can see the film's lead pair Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor lovingly posing together. The caption alongside the poster read, "Coming to you with a sneak peak into this impossible love story in just. Trailer out tomorrow!." For the unversed, Kriti and Shahid's "impossible love story" will hit the theatres this Valentine's week on 9th February.

Take a look at the new poster below:

In terms of work front, Kriti Sanon won the coveted National Award for her stellar performance in the Netflix original Mimi. The film also starred Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi.

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the action thriller film Bloody Daddy. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform Jio Cinema. Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in the action thriller film Ganapath - A Hero Is Born. Kriti will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The Crew is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.