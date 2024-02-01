Shahid Kapoor On Working With Dharmendra In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 'I Feel Fortunate'

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently busy promoting their upcoming romantic drama film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. On Thursday, during a press conference of the film in New Delhi, Shahid shared his experience of working with the stars.

Talking about Dhamendra, he said," To share screen space with him is an honour. He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you there's love in his hug. I just want his blessings. I have many scenes with him in the film, he plays my grandfather."

Sharing his experience of working with Dimple Kapadia, the Kabir Singh actor said,"I dont think there could be a better cast than this and we just wanted Dimple Ma'am to say yes to this role and luckily she did. Because I don't think anyone else could've done this role. She plays my 'Maasi' in the film, I have a lot of scenes with her."

He added," I enjoyed it a lot and I feel fortunate to share the screen space with those whom we have seen from our childhood and learned a lot from them, today we are working with them. We are very fortunate to be there."

In the film, Shahid plays a robotics engineer who develops feelings for Kriti's character, Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot.

The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official trailer and three tracks 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan', 'Akhiyaan Gulaab' and the title track of the film which received good responses from the audience.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya' is slated to release on February 9.