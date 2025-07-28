ICYMI, Kriti Sanon's Birthday Love From Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Kriti Sanon celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday. It's no surprise that her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia wished her in the most adorable way.

What's Happening

Kabir Bahia shared a loved-up selfie on his Instagram Stories.

Keeping it short and simple, Kabir wrote, "Happy Birthday K."

In the picture, Kriti is seen wearing a pink outfit while Kabir wears casual outfits.

A few days ago, Kriti Sanon was seen cheering for Shubham Gill-led India at the Lord's cricket ground. The actress was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia. Besides enjoying the game, it was her mushy moment with the son of billionaire Kuljinder Bahia that captured fans' attention.

While Kriti wore a sleeveless jacket teamed with a pair of shorts, the London-based businessman layered his hoodie with a white T-shirt. They completed their looks with cool sunglasses. Kabir left the photo captionless and just tagged the location while sharing it.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Born to billionaire Kuljinder Bahia, who is the owner of Southall Travel, Kabir Bahia seems to be taking forward his family business and legacy. He is a London-based businessman who reportedly founded a travel and aviation UK-based company titled Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited.

Kabir and Kriti have often been spotted earlier at several events. From attending a friend's wedding in Bangalore to being at e same places during their much-awaited vacations, the duo's glimpses made fans eager to know about their relationship.

Coming to the actress' professional front, she is currently gearing up for Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush.