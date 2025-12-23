Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon To Marry Singer Stebin Ben In Intimate Udaipur Wedding On January 11

Earlier this month, reports of actor and singer Nupur Sanon's wedding to singer Stebin Ben started making the rounds. A new report has surfaced with further details, which says they are set for an intimate Udaipur wedding on January 11.

What We Know

The new Hindustan Times report says that Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben will have a very close-knit wedding with high security in place.

As the source said, "The dates being reported earlier were not accurate. The families have finalised January 11 as the wedding day, with celebrations spread across three days."

Furthermore, it added, "Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It's more about family and close friends than a large industry gathering."

As per a Pinkvilla report, the couple will have a Mumbai reception on January 13 for their industry friends.

The quote read, "The Mumbai reception is when colleagues and friends from the industry will join in to celebrate the couple at their reception."

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein, is believed to have taken time off her schedule to help with preparations and be fully present for the festivities. Although Nupur and Stebin have never publicly confirmed their relationship, they have frequently been seen together at industry gatherings and have travelled with Kriti on holidays.

When Stebin Ben Maintained Silence About His Personal Life

While excitement grows around the upcoming celebrations, Stebin Ben has continued to keep his personal life low-key. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life. You never know when the right time will come, and when it comes, I will go public about everything. I am very traditional that way."

Addressing speculation about his bond with Nupur, he added, "It's fine, as in this industry, people need conversations about you, so I don't really care about it. I'm okay with people talking about me as long as it's all positive, it's not harming my image or reputation. Nupur's my dear friend, so honestly, I don't take it otherwise, and I don't try to go and clear the rumours."

Despite their silence, the buzz around their wedding continues to rise, and fans are eagerly watching for an official announcement from the couple.

