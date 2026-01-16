Watch: Nupur Sanon Composed Bridal Entry Song <i>Aisa Milan</i> For 'Love Of Her Life' Stebin Ben

Nupur Sanon took to Instagram to share a video of her bridal entry. She revealed how the song titled Aisa Milan was written and sung by her.

In the clip shared, Stebin Ben sees Nupur Sanon for the first time, decked up as a bride. Snippets of Nupur walking down the aisle and the couple taking their traditional pheras, beaming with joy, are also featured.

Nupur captioned it, "Wrote & sang this song and lived with it for the last few months...the most special one to me...a surprise for the love of my life @stebinben. Aisa Milan OUT NOW."

How Nupur Broke The News To Kriti

Nupur shared that Kriti was the very first person she confided in when she started getting serious about Stebin. Speaking to Etimes, she said, "The first person I told about Stebin was my sister (Kriti Sanon). We're five years apart but extremely close; we are like best friends."

At that time, Stebin was only beginning his professional journey, and Nupur admitted there was not much to show in terms of career milestones. Instead, she chose to focus on the person he was and the one quality she believed truly set him apart. She recalled, "I spoke more about him as a person. I made her listen to his voice, and she immediately said he had a magical voice and immense talent."

The Moment Kriti Stepped In To Convince Their Mother

A few months later, Nupur gathered the courage to speak to her mother about Stebin. As expected, her mother was cautious, questioning the seriousness of the relationship and what the future might hold. That is when Kriti decided to step in and lend her support.

Nupur revealed, "Initially, she was a little unsure, like most mothers, cautious about seriousness and the future. That's when my sister stepped in and told her, 'I've met Stebin. I've heard him. He's extremely talented and hardworking.' That confidence changed everything. And honestly, Stebin leaves a great impression when he meets people, so from there on, everything just fell into place."

Wedding Festivities

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are now officially married. The duo had a dreamy Christian ceremony on January 10, followed by a Hindu ceremony on January 11, surrounded by their close friends and family.

They held a reception in Mumbai on January 13.

How Did Stebin Ben And Nupur Sanon's Relationship Begin?

Speculation about their relationship gained momentum after they appeared together in multiple music videos and promotional events. Fans also noticed their social media interactions-including likes, comments, and behind-the-scenes moments-which added fuel to the rumours.

According to industry buzz, Nupur and Stebin first bonded professionally through the music industry. Their association reportedly began when they collaborated on music videos, where their on-screen chemistry was widely admired. Frequent collaborations helped them spend time together, which many believe laid the foundation for their close bond.

