Salman Khan Steals Spotlight At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Mumbai Reception

After two grand weddings in Udaipur, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben hosted a starry reception party in Mumbai on Tuesday night. At the top of the guest list was Salman Khan. Draped in a sharp blue suit, Salman looked handsome as ever. Several videos from the venue went viral, showing Stebin and Nupur welcoming the superstar.

In one viral video, Stebin Ben is seen bowing his head in gratitude after Salman makes his entry. FYI, Stebin had recently shared the stage with the superstar during Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded in Doha.

Nupur and Stebin joined Bhaijaan and posed for pictures, showcasing their bright smiles.

Other celebrities who attended the reception included Jackky Bhagnani, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, and Isha Malviya.

Kriti Sanon also played the perfect hostess for the guests.

Nupur Sanon's Weddings in Udaipur

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben had a white wedding in Udaipur over the weekend, followed by a Hindu ceremony. Sharing pictures from their white wedding, Nupur wrote, "I did. I DO. I will always & forever."

Sharing the second set of pictures from their Hindu wedding, the couple wrote, "You are the peace of my tomorrow, and thanks to today."

Speculation about their relationship gained momentum after they appeared together in multiple music videos and promotional events. Fans also noticed their social media interactions—including likes, comments, and behind-the-scenes moments—which added fuel to the rumors.

According to industry buzz, Nupur and Stebin first bonded professionally through the music industry. Their association reportedly began when they worked together on music videos, where their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated. Frequent collaborations helped them spend time together, which many believe laid the foundation for their close bond.