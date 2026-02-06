<i>Subedaar</i> First-Look Poster: Anil Kapoor Packs In A Punch With A Bloodied Fist

Anil Kapoor is all set for a gritty avatar in the upcoming Hindi action drama Subedaar. In the first poster released by the makers earlier today, Anil Kapoor appears in action mode, packing a bloodied fist pushed towards the screen. The letters 'FK' are written across his knuckles, with text above and below stating: "Don't F**k with Subedaar."

The caption reads, "You've been warned. #SubedaarOnPrime, Coming Soon."

Have a look here:

The First Look

On his 68th birthday in 2024, Anil Kapoor shared some stills from his upcoming project Subedaar. The intriguing and riveting scenes left audiences even more excited for what's in store.

The plot revolves around themes of resilience, redemption, and complex human relationships, set against the backdrop of India's heartland.

The caption of the post read: "A special day calls for a special announcement! #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon."

Kapoor plays Arjun Maurya, a former soldier struggling to adapt to civilian life and the challenges it brings. The story also features an emotional angle, with a complicated relationship with his daughter, alongside turmoil from an antagonist he must confront.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra. This first look sets the tone for an emotional rollercoaster mixed with thrilling subplots, promising an intriguing watch.

