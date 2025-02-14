44 Years Of <i>Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya</i>: Anil Kapoor Pays A Nostalgic Tribute

Earlier today, Anil Kapoor took to social media to celebrate a significant milestone in his cinematic journey, as his film Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya completed 44 years. The film was directed by M.S. Sathyu.

The film is particularly special to Anil Kapoor, as it set the trajectory of his film career, and he rose to fame with his exceptional performance.

In the Instagram post shared by the actor, Kapoor reflected on the inspirations that shaped his craft. He also paid tribute to Hollywood legends Marlon Brando and James Dean.

Speaking of Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya, he acknowledged the brilliant team behind the film, including cinematographer Ishan Arya and photographer Nemai Ghosh, who had put their best foot forward in capturing some of the most memorable moments on set.

The caption read, "When I started training as an actor, I drew inspiration from Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) and James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause (1955). Their presence was always at the back of my mind—guiding, influencing, inspiring. They have always been a source of admiration for me. #44YearsOfKahanKahanSeGuzarGaya! Directed by the legendary M.S. Sathyu, with stunning cinematography by Ishan Arya, and unforgettable moments captured by the iconic Nemai Ghosh. Honoured to be part of this journey."

Family and industry friends—from Sanjay Kapoor to Siddharth P Malhotra, love started pouring in as soon as Anil Kapoor shared the post.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Subedaar, which marks his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni. The film will drop on Prime Video, the release date is yet to be announced.



