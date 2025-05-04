After Anil Kapoor's Mother Nirmal Kapoor's Death, Aamir Khan, Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Offer Condolences To The Actor

Aamir Khan has confirmed his relationship with Bengaluru-based Gauri Spratt. The two have known each other for over 25 years and reconnected about a year and a half ago.

Since going public, Aamir and Gauri have been seen together at several events. Most recently, they visited Boney Kapoor's house in Mumbai to offer condolences after the death of his mother, Nirmal Kapoor. A moment where Aamir and Gauri were seen hugging Boney Kapoor has been widely circulated on social media.

Nirmal Kapoor died on May 2 at the age of 90 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Her last rites were held on Saturday at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Farhan Akhtar, attended the funeral.

Aamir made their relationship public on his 60th birthday, March 13, 2025, and shared that his family supports their bond. Gauri, who owns a salon in Mumbai, has a six-year-old son and has become part of Aamir's close circle. She has also met his children.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. They have a son, Azad Rao Khan, born via surrogacy in 2011. Aamir and Kiran separated in 2021 but continue to co-parent Azad.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is preparing for his return to the big screen. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. His upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, announced in 2023, stars Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The trailer is expected to be launched by Darsheel Safary.