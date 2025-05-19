Anil Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary Wish For Sunita Kapoor: "41 Years Of Marriage, 52 Years Of Togetherness"

Happy wedding anniversary to Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor! The couple is celebrating 41 years of marriage today (May 19). To mark this special day, Anil dropped a bunch of pictures with Sunita on Instagram.

The opening frame showed Anil and Sunita with the actor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor. The carousel also featured a string of old and new pictures of the couple.

In his caption, Anil Kapoor wrote, "41 years of marriage, 52 years of togetherness — and not a day goes by when I don't feel grateful for you, Sunita. From the very beginning, you weren't just my partner — you were my support system, my constant, and the one who stood by me through every phase of life."

He added, "You were there for Mum in ways I never could be — caring for her, standing by her, and loving her like your own, especially when I was away working, which has been almost every day of my life. I don't know what I would've done without you. I only wish she were here today to wish us on our 41st anniversary… I know she is so proud of us, of the life we built together."

Thanking Sunita Kapoor for her love and companionship over the years, Anil Kapoor concluded, "Thank you for being my friend, my wife, my soulmate — my everything. Here's to our journey so far and all the beautiful years still to come. I love you endlessly, Sonu. Happy anniversary, my love. Sunita Kapoor."

Reacting to the post, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Happy anniversary papaji !! u hit jackpot with Sunita Kapoor."

Anil Kapoor got married to Sunita Kapoor in 1984. The couple is parents to actress Sonam Kapoor, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Abhinay Deo's Savi. The movie features Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.