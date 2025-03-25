Anil Kapoor, Daughter Sonam Kapoor Celebrate "Super Woman" Sunita Kapoor's Birthday With Love

It is Sunita Kapoor's birthday, and her husband, Anil Kapoor, shared a heartfelt Instagram post to celebrate her on this special day.

Anil Kapoor uploaded a carousel of throwback pictures. The opening frame captures the couple sharing a warm hug.

There is also a monochrome nostalgic gem featuring a young Sonam Kapoor and her siblings Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Another standout picture is a vintage family snapshot featuring Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, and their daughters – Sonam and Rhea – all smiling ear-to-ear.

Anil Kapoor's lovely side note read, “Happy Birthday to my super woman, the best person who makes every day exciting just by being by my side. No matter the good, the bad or the ugly, you make it worth it all! From the day I met you, you've been my best friend, my partner in everything that truly matters.”

He added, “Life with you isn't just a journey—it's an adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless memories. You are the heart of our home, the strength behind every success, and the reason I wake up every day with gratitude.”

Anil Kapoor signed off, “Here's to celebrating you today and every day, my love Sunita Kapoor! Love you now, always, and forever!”

Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza dropped multiple heart emojis. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar commented, “Wishing Sunita a very very happy birthday. Sending her loads of love and blessings.”

Sonam Kapoor also dropped a birthday message for her mother. The actress posted a series of pictures on Instagram to celebrate her “favourite woman.”

The gallery featured some throwback pics of Sonam Kapoor as a young girl. A few shots highlighted Sunita Kapoor's adorable bond with her grandson Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, son of Sonam and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor's caption read, “To my favourite WOMAN in the whole world, my mama, my inspiration, my strength, my guiding light—happy, happy birthday! My constant throughout every season of life shows me what it means to live with grace, courage, and boundless love. Everything I am and everything I hope to be is rooted in the values you've taught me—through your actions, your compassion, and your unwavering support.”

She added, “Thank you for being the heart of our family, the most incredible role model, and the most beautiful person I know. I love you more than words can ever express, Mama. Today and every day, I celebrate you.”

Last night, filmmaker Farah Khan dropped glimpses from Sunita Kapoor's midnight birthday party on Instagram.

Sunita's brother-in-law, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep Kapoor were in attendance. Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh also lit up the celebration with their presence.