Sonam Kapoor Shares Postcard-Worthy Pics With Husband Anand Ahuja And Son Vayu From Her Zurich Holiday

Sonam Kapoor is enjoying a fun family vacation in Switzerland. The actress and her husband, Anand Ahuja, shared a carousel on Instagram to give fans a glimpse into their holiday adventures.

In the pictures, the couple, along with their son Vayu, can be seen enjoying a visit to a zoo in Zurich. The first few images show the family of three admiring an elephant at the zoo.

Next, Sonam is seen strolling through the streets with her little munchkin, while another frame captures the father-son duo walking at the airport – and Vayu's tiny luggage is just too cute to miss.

The final slide shows Vayu having fun at a park. The text attached to the post read, “In the maze of imagination.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never fail to set family goals with their Instagram posts. Last month, Anand shared some adorable moments from his January 2025 album, and it was pure love.

From Anand goofing around with little Vayu to Sonam's cosy selfie, every snap radiated warmth. The album also featured glimpses of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani.

Keeping it simple, Anand captioned the post, “Jan 2025.” He also added pink hearts, sparkling stars and Sun and Moon emojis.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 film Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film was a remake of the 2011 Korean thriller of the same name. A JioCinema original, Blind also featured Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey, Shubham Saraf, Danesh Razvi and Javed Khan in key roles.