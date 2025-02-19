Anand Ahuja's Fam-Jam Pics With Wife Sonam Kapoor, Son Vayu Are Love, Actually

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are pure goals. From holidays to festivities, the couple love to spread joy and how. And, Anand's latest dump on Instagram is proof.

The entrepreneur has shared some glimpses from his January 2025 album. And, oh boy. The photos are too cute. From Anand Ahuja goofing around with little Vayu to Sonam Kapoor's cozy selfie, the album is love. We also get a glimpse of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani.

Anand Ahuja didn't spend much time thinking about the caption and simply wrote, “Jan 2025.” He has also added pink hearts, sparkling stars, Sun and Moon emojis.

Anand's mother Priya Ahuja was among the first to drop a comment. She wrote, “Love”. Don't miss the bunch of red hearts. Sonam Kapoor's aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart eye emojis.

Anand Ahuja never fails to celebrate Sonam Kapoor and their baby boy Vayu. On his birthday last year, Anand shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the party and said, “And in awe of this beautiful soul. I'm so fortunate to spend this- and hopefully all my lives with - Happy birthday to your son, my Jaan.”

Sonam Kapoor too dropped a cute video to celebrate Vayu's 2nd birthday.

In her heartwarming note, Sonam Kapoor said, “My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu! Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You've filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder. Every day with you is an adventure filled with your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature. You've brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed Vayu in August 2022.

At the time of announcing the super amazing news, the couple wrote, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018.