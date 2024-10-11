Advertisement

Inside Anand Ahuja And Sonam Kapoor's "First Trip With Son Vayu" To Maldives

Anand Ahuja shared this picture. (courtesy: AnandAhuja)
New Delhi:

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are currently in Maldives, enjoying their first holiday with their two-year-old son, Vayu. To keep everyone updated, the couple shared a joint carousel post on Instagram. The opening frame features the father-son duo enjoying a meal. Up next, we see a video of Sonam's little munchkin taking baby steps. There is also a shot of Vayu playing on the beach. We then see the little one enjoying his time in the pool with a swim ring. A video of the family of three playing ball at the beach stole our hearts. The last slide shows Vayu running with his uncle, producer Karan Boolani, who is married to Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor. The duo can be seen running to fetch a ball. Oh, and guess who planned this trip? None other than Rhea Kapoor. In their caption, Anand and Sonam wrote, “Look at the sea, look how it sings for you! Our own rendition of ‘Yellow', now titled “Blue'! :P Thank you Rhea Kapoor for planning our first holiday w Vayu.”

Extending their birthday wishes to Karan Boolani, the couple added, “A Happy bday to Karan Boolani! And thank you and the entire One&Only Reethi Rah team for your incredible hospitality. 2 hr flight from bombay + 1 beautiful boat ride to paradise is unbelievable and you can bet we'll be back as soon as we can!”

Responding to the post, Karan Boolani wrote, “The best.” Maheep Kapoor commented, “So cuteeeee.”

In August, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor celebrated the second birthday of Vayu. The couple hosted a bash, which was attended by family and friends. Anand shared a bunch of snaps from the celebration on Instagram. His caption read, “And in awe of this beautiful soul Im so fortunate to spend this- and hopefully all my lives with - Happy birthday to your son, my Jaan Sonam Kapoor.”

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor got married in 2018. The couple welcomed Vayu in 2022.

Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor, Maldives
Inside Anand Ahuja And Sonam Kapoor's "First Trip With Son Vayu" To Maldives
