Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Weekend In Scotland With The 'Most Fabulous Surprises'

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday weekend in Scotland this year. The actress, who turned 39 on June 9, jetted off to Scotland's Perthshire. Her travel companions: husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam was also accompanied by a few of her friends. Although Sonam has returned from the holiday, she is “still reeling from the beauty of the weekend”. On Friday, Sonam treated her Insta-fam to a video montage documenting precious moments from the getaway. The clips captured Sonam having the time of her life. From taking a stroll in the countryside to enjoying a feast with family, her birthday was simply wholesome.

In an elaborate write-up, Sonam Kapoor thanked her loved ones for making her birthday extra special. “Still reeling from the beauty of the weekend I've had with those I hold closest to my heart. Anand, you're my whole heart, and the memories we're making with Vayu are my most precious. Rhea, you plan the most fabulous surprises and I know I'm the luckiest sister in the world! I'm also the luckiest daughter with the most loving parents and parents-in-law who are always spoiling me with their affection. My friends came all the way to Scotland and made my birthday weekend the most memorable with your laughter and planning. I love you my chosen family,” she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor did not forget to thank her fans. “And my fans. You guys are the best! Your warm wishes and lovely messages made an incredible birthday even more special. Thank you all! Love and light. Sonam,” she added.

Reacting to the post Anand Ahuja wrote, “The best group for the bestest person, Sonam Kapoor.” Sonam's father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor lamented not being on the trip. “Wish we were there too,” he wrote. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder called Sonam, the “luckiest girl in the world” wishing her a “Happy belated birthday”.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in a film based upon the works of Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle Of Bittora. Reportedly, the film will be backed by her father Anil Kapoor.