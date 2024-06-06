Anil Kapoor On His New Project: 'I'm Reverse Ageing, But Bigg Boss Is Timeless'

Image shared by Anil Kapoor. (courtesy: AnilKapoor)

It's no longer a secret that Anil Kapoor has been roped in to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. On Thursday, Anil Kapoor and the Instagram handle of Official Jio Cinema shared a brand new poster of the host. In the poster shared, Anil Kapoor can be seen suited up. He can be seen looking straight into the camera. The show will be start streaming since June 21. The caption accompanying the post read, "Presenting 'Anil Kapoor' as the new host for Bigg Boss OTT 3!!! From reigning on the big screen to now ruling the Bigg Boss house, @anilskapoor is kuch extra khaas! Witness his magic in #BiggBossOTT3 starting 21 June, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

Anil Kapoor is equally excited to host the new season. Sharing his excitement, Anil Kapoor said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously - timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting," quoted news agency IANS.

Anil Kapoor added, "I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it."

A few days ago, the official Instagram handle of Jio Cinema shared the first promo. The caption read, "A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hai. P.S. - No prizes for guessing #BiggBossOTT3 coming this June on JioCinema Premium." Take a look:

Alongside Anil Kapoor's hosting debut, reports suggest that popular stars like Shivangi Joshi and Shafaq Naaz will be a part of this season.