<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i> Winner Sana Makbul Diagnosed With Liver Cirrhosis

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, as per a Hindustan Times report. Sana has been battling autoimmune hepatitis, a chronic liver disease in which the body's immune system attacks the liver, for quite some time. Her condition significantly deteriorated as she's now diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

What's Happening

Sana Makbul has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

She has opened up about her present condition in detail to Hindustan Times.

Sana's revelation comes days after her friend shared a picture of her from the hospital.

"I've been living with autoimmune hepatitis for a while now, but recently things got worse. My immune system started attacking my liver more aggressively, and I've now been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis," Sana told the publication.

Sharing her battle with the disease, Sana said, "This didn't happen overnight; I've been managing it for a while. Recently, it flared up badly, which has made me pause my work commitments."

The actor added, "I've had to pause a few things, and it breaks my heart a little, as I have worked really hard to achieve all the success, and now when things were falling into place, my health is not in great shape."

"I may be walking slower right now, but I'm still moving, and that's all that matters right now," Sana said.

Background

In March, Sana revealed that her health condition forced her to adopt a vegan diet in a conversation with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast show.

Speaking about her medical conditions, Sana Makbul said, "A lot of people do not know that I am an autoimmune hepatitis patient. Autoimmune is a condition and I have a liver disease. It was diagnosed in 2020. There are no specific symptoms of my condition. In this, my body's own cells attack the organ. In my case, it is sometimes Lupus, which can affect the kidneys or lead to arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which primarily affects the muscles. For me, it impacts my liver."

In A Nutshell

Sana Makbul, who lifted the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy in 2024 and took home a cash prize of ₹25 lakh, has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.