Exclusive: Ranvir Shorey Reacts To <i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i> Winner Sana Makbul's "Chauvinist" Comment

Ranvir Shorey spoke to NDTV's Abira Dhar about Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul, who, in a recent interview, addressed him as "a male chauvinist." When asked what the actor has to say about Sana's comment, Ranvir Shorey, straight up, replied, "I think, she is chauvinist." The actor was also asked about him calling Sana "not deserving." Clarifying his statement, Ranvir Shorey told NDTV, "I didn't say she doesn't deserve. I said there are more deserving people and that's my opinion and I am sure even in Bigg Boss, you are entitled to your own opinion."

Sana Makbul, in a conversation with The Indian Express, said this about her fellow Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Ranvir Shorey, "Strong women are not appreciated and he is one of those male chauvinist kind of a person who doesn't like it if women do better than him. I don't want to say anything about him. I have buried it all. I don't hold any grudge against him. But if he does that, it is his way of dealing with things. When I stepped out from the Bigg Boss house, I let the bygones be bygones. It's all over for me."

During his interaction with NDTV, Ranvir Shorey was also asked about his experience in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. He replied, "It was one and a half month of boot camp where I have lost a lot of weight but learnt a lot of things. To be back in a normal work environment, regular shoot, regular work life again. At one point, to me, it all evaporated. I am happy to be back out."

Ranvir Shorey is currently busy with the promotions of Shekhar Home, also starring Kirti Kulhari, Kay Kay Menon and Rasika Dugal.